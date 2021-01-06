No, Mike Pence Cannot Unilaterally Reject Electoral Votes

If at least one member of the House and the Senate raise an objection about a state then it must be considered. In such a case, the joint session would be halted and the members can return to their chambers to discuss the challenge. Then a vote takes place to decide on the state’s results.

However, an article in The New York Times mentions that that hasn’t happened since the Reconstruction Era.

So to sum it up, constitutionally or legally, there is no provision following which Pence can unilaterally overthrow Biden’s victory.