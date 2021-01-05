Trump, Joe Biden Hold Rallies in Georgia Ahead of US Senate Runoff

Outgoing US President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden held competing rallies ahead of the Senate runoff in the southern state of Georgia, which is being fiercely contested.

The Senate runoff in Georgia on Tuesday, 5 January, pits incumbent Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. The last vote for Georgia's two Senate seats, held in November 2020, was too close to call.