No, AAP Candidate Hasn’t Lost His Deposit for MCD Bypolls

Several social media users have falsely claimed that a candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost his election deposit in the recently concluded Delhi Municipal Corporation by-elections. This would imply that the candidate had failed to secure over one-sixth of the total valid votes polled in a constituency or ward.

However, we found that the only losing AAP candidate, Mohd Ishraq Khan from the Chauhan Bangar ward, had actually secured 5,561 out of 21,968 valid votes, which is more than one-sixth of the total votes.

The tweet was first shared by the Indian National Congress (INC) Chhattisgarh’s official Twitter account, but they later issued a clarification. However, this tweet was copy-pasted by several users on social media to claim the same.