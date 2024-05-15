Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: False Claims About PM Modi 'Not' Serving Food at Langar Goes Viral

Fact-Check: False Claims About PM Modi 'Not' Serving Food at Langar Goes Viral

The video from which the viral photo has been screengrabbed shows PM Modi serving a white-coloured food item.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: A false claim about Prime Minister Narendra Modi faking it while serving food at langar is going viral on social media.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: A false claim about Prime Minister Narendra Modi faking it while serving food at langar is going viral on social media. </p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

A photo showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi serving food at langar organised at Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in Patna, Bihar is being shared on social media.

  • Users sharing the photo are claiming that PM Modi is not really serving the food as the plates placed on the floor appear to be empty.

  • The claim also states that this is a 'photo shoot' opportunity for him.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here, here, and here.)

What;s the truth?: The claim is false. This screenshot was taken from a video which clearly shows PM Modi serving a white-coloured food item like kheer at the langar.

Also ReadNo, Yogi Adityanath Was Not Intentionally Blurred Out of This Video With PM Modi

How did we find out the truth?: We checked PM Modi's official YouTube channel to see visuals from his visit to the gurdwara in Bihar's Patna.

  • We came across a video shared by his channel on 13 May.

  • At 0:41 timestamp, the part starts playing from where the screenshot has been taken.

  • Moving ahead, the clip clearly shows PM Modi serving a white-coloured food item which looks like kheer in the plates laid out on the floor.

Another clip also clearly shows kheer in the bucket and the spoon carried by him.

Screenshots from video shared by PM Modi.

Screenshots from video showing PM Modi serving food.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: A false claim about Prime Minister Narendra Modi faking it while serving food at langar is going viral on social media.

Also ReadDid Ex-PM Singh Say Muslims Have ‘First Right’ to Wealth as PM Modi Claimed?

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT