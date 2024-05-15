Fact-Check: False Claims About PM Modi 'Not' Serving Food at Langar Goes Viral

Fact-check: A false claim about Prime Minister Narendra Modi faking it while serving food at langar is going viral on social media.
A photo showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi serving food at langar organised at Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in Patna, Bihar is being shared on social media.
Users sharing the photo are claiming that PM Modi is not really serving the food as the plates placed on the floor appear to be empty.
The claim also states that this is a 'photo shoot' opportunity for him.
How did we find out the truth?: We checked PM Modi's official YouTube channel to see visuals from his visit to the gurdwara in Bihar's Patna.
We came across a video shared by his channel on 13 May.
At 0:41 timestamp, the part starts playing from where the screenshot has been taken.
Moving ahead, the clip clearly shows PM Modi serving a white-coloured food item which looks like kheer in the plates laid out on the floor.
Another clip also clearly shows kheer in the bucket and the spoon carried by him.
Conclusion: A false claim about Prime Minister Narendra Modi faking it while serving food at langar is going viral on social media.
