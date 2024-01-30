Video of Family Fighting Over House in Alwar Viral With False Communal Colour

Fact-Check | The video is being shared with a false communal angle.
A video which shows some people hitting an elderly man and others with sticks is being shared on the internet as a recent incident from Rajasthan.
What's the claim?: People sharing the video have claimed that the video showed people from the Muslim community forcefully entering the houses of Hindus and beating them with sticks in Alwar.
What is the truth?: While the incident is from Rajasthan's Alwar, the claim of Muslims attacking Hindus is completely false.
The incident took place on 18 January between two groups of the same family over a house.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Alwar, Anand Sharma, told The Quint that the incident had no communal angle to it and both the parties belonged to the same family.
What led us to the truth?: A reverse image search on the keyframes of the video directed us to similar visuals shared in a report published by Dainik Bhaskar.
It mentioned that a 70-year-old man named Ramswaroop and a 65-year-old woman were attacked by their family members over their old house.
The report said that the incident took place in the Thanagazi police station area and it resulted in eight people getting injured.
It added that four people kept beating the elderly man with sticks even though the latter kept pleading them to stop.
Ramswaroop's family members said that the victim's younger brother's wife, Badami Devi, and her son and grandson wanted the possession of the old house.
The latter had previously threatened the victim, regarding which a complaint was filed at the Thanagazi police station.
The report was published on 18 January 2024.
Other news reports: According to Rajasthan Patrika, a fight between two sides of the same family over an ancestral land turned into a bloody conflict near Thanagazi town.
It further said that the dispute was between the families of Ramswaroop and his deceased brother Sitaram's wife.
What did the police say?: The Quint spoke to SP Alwar, who said that the clash took place between two groups of the same family over a house.
Sharma said that all of them are Hindus and are Brahmins.
He further pointed out that there are no Muslim families in the entire village named Chima ki Dhani.
Sharma informed us that a total of five people have been arrested in the incident.
Alwar police clarified on social media: The official X handle of Alwar Police said that the video is old and both parties belonged to the same family.
It mentioned that both parties have filed cases in the regard and three people have been arrested so far.
Conclusion: A video from Alwar which shows two groups of a family fighting over a house is being shared with users giving the incident a false communal colour.
