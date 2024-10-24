Apology Video of Munawar Faruqui to Konkanis Falsely Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi

advertisement
An apology video of Indian stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui has gone viral online to claim that he has issued an apology to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after receiving threats from his gang.
This claim comes after Ajit Pawar led-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was murdered on 12 October by three individuals who claimed to have links with Bishnoi.
How did we find out the truth?: We looked for this video on Faruqui's official X (formerly Twitter) page and found it as a post which was shared on 12 August.
However, the comedian does not mention Bishnoi, instead he mentions that he is apologising to the Konkanis.
The caption reads in Marathi, "Much love and my apologies to Konkan."
"As a stand-up comedian, my job is to make people laugh, not to hurt them. I sincerely apologize to anyone who felt offended. The people I made the joke about also enjoyed the show a lot. There were people from all backgrounds at the show— Marathis, Muslims, Hindus and I truly regret any misunderstanding. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra," he adds.
This was also reported by Hindustan Times, India Today, News18, Mid Day and Outlook India.
Moreover, we did not find any credible evidence of Faruqui apologising to the Bishnoi gang.
Conclusion: An old video of Munawar Faruqui apologising is going viral to falsely claim that he issued an apology to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
