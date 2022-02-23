Video of BJP MLA's Argument With Mumbai Police Shared With a False Communal Spin

A video showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Yogesh Sagar having an argument with police officers has gone viral with a claim that he was protesting against 'Shiv Sena's decision of closing roads for offering namaz' in Kandivali.

We, however, found that he was not protesting against people offering namaz on the streets. The police had blocked a section of the road to contain protesting members of the Congress party as they were leading a protest march to reach Member of Parliament (MP) Gopal Shetty's house.

Sagar was opposing the police's decision of blocking the road and said that it was causing a disturbance in the commute of common people.