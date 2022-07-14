This Is Not a Picture of Rohit Sharma Meeting the Young Girl Injured By His Six

Fact-Check | A morphed image of Rohit Sharma has gone viral as him meeting a spectator who was injured during a cricket match.
(Photo: The Quint)
A photograph going viral on the internet claims to show the moment the captain of Indian national team, Rohit Sharma, met a six-year-old girl, Meera Salvi, who was injured during India's match with England on Tuesday, 12 July.
The viral image was shared by several people on social media as well as media organisations such as India Today, NDTV, DNA, News24, etc.
However, we found that the image was morphed. The viral image was created by editing two stock images from the match which were available on Getty Images' website. While there are reports about Sharma meeting Salvi after the match, the viral image wasn't the moment he met her.
CLAIM
The headline of the story on NDTV said, "Viral Photo: Rohit Sharma Meets 6-Year-Old Meera Salvi Who Got Hit By His Six In London".
An archive of the article can be found here.
Other media organisations that carried the image were DNA, News24, Live Hindustan, The Times of India, India Today and other smaller blogs.
The image was also viral on Twitter and Facebook, archives of which can be found here and here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Images from Getty Images were morphed.
We also noticed the viral image had fingers inside Sharma's gloves.
Errors in the viral image.
However, it is also important to note that an official fan account of England cricket team mentioned that Sharma met the girl later in the day. However, the viral image didn't show them meeting.
Evidently, a morphed image of Sharma was shared by news organisations to claim that he met a fan who was injured during a match with England.
