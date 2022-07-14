This Is Not a Picture of Rohit Sharma Meeting the Young Girl Injured By His Six

A photograph going viral on the internet claims to show the moment the captain of Indian national team, Rohit Sharma, met a six-year-old girl, Meera Salvi, who was injured during India's match with England on Tuesday, 12 July.

The viral image was shared by several people on social media as well as media organisations such as India Today, NDTV, DNA, News24, etc.

However, we found that the image was morphed. The viral image was created by editing two stock images from the match which were available on Getty Images' website. While there are reports about Sharma meeting Salvi after the match, the viral image wasn't the moment he met her.