Fact-Check: No, This Video Does Not Show Money Collected at Mosques in India

A viral video is circling the internet which shows money being filled in plastic bags at what looks like a mosque.

What is the claim?: The users have claimed that the money collected at mosques is tax-free. Further, it says that this money is used to spread conversion, terrorism, and 'love jihad' - a conspiracy theory popularised by the Indian right-wing.

It also mentions that the Congress party has given the community protection since 70 years by not taxing religious institutions, unlike temples.