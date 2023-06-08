Fact-Check: No, This Video Does Not Show Money Collected at Mosques in India

This video is from Bangladesh and is unrelated to India.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A viral video is circling the internet which shows money being filled in plastic bags at what looks like a mosque.
What is the claim?: The users have claimed that the money collected at mosques is tax-free. Further, it says that this money is used to spread conversion, terrorism, and 'love jihad' - a conspiracy theory popularised by the Indian right-wing.
It also mentions that the Congress party has given the community protection since 70 years by not taxing religious institutions, unlike temples.
An archive of the post can be found here.
What is the truth?: The claim is misleading and it is being shared with a false communal angle.
While the video is indeed from a mosque, it is of the Pagla Mosjid (masjid) in Kishoreganj in Bangladesh, and not India.
It shows the donation boxes at the masjid that are opened every three months for counting.
How did we find out?: We used Google Lens' translation feature that highlighted the text written on the plastic bags. It indicated that the text was in Bengali.
The text, when translated to English, read "In coal, Broiler and BG."
By putting in keywords on Google such as "Bangla, mosque and money", we found a Daily Star report published on 7 May.
The report pointed us to the location of the viral video, which was Pagla Mosjid, Kishoreganj, in Bangladesh.
The report also carried a video where we found similar keyframes as seen in the viral video.
(Swipe right to view all the comparisons.)
On comparing the frames, we found some similarities in both the videos.
On comparing the frames, we found some similarities in both the videos.
On comparing the frames, we found some similarities in both the videos.
Other sources: Using the same keywords, we found another news report published on 7 January by The Business Standard.
This report stated that the donation boxes are opened every three months to count the money collected as donations.
It also stated that the money is used for the development work of other mosques, madrasas, and social work.
The report mentioned that TK4.18 cr was found in the Pagla mosque's donation boxes.
Speaking to The Quint, Habiba Naznin, a staff reporter at Channel I from Bangladesh, said, "The counting of the donation boxes at Pagla Mosjid in Kishoreganj happens every three months."
We also came across a YouTube video posted on 6 May by a Bangladshi news channel Somoy TV with the same visuals as the viral video.
The title of the video, when translated from Bengali to English using Google translate read, "The donation box of Kishoreganj Pagla Mosque was opened again."
Conclusion: While we could independently verify the date of the viral video, it is clear that the viral video is unrelated to India.
Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)