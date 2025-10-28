No, This Video Doesn’t Show Visuals of a Segregated Classroom in Kerala

A video of a classroom, where burqa-clad women can be seen sitting on one side and young men on the other side with a wall in between, is going viral on the internet as from Kerala.

What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user '@ssaratht' shared the clip with a caption that said, "This is Kerala, 100% literacy state, but no one wants to talk about this injustice, including secular Hindus."