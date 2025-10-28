Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, This Video Doesn’t Show Visuals of a Segregated Classroom in Kerala

No, This Video Doesn’t Show Visuals of a Segregated Classroom in Kerala

We found that the viral video was from Nanded, Maharashtra.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The video is from Maharashtra's Nanded and not from Kerala as claimed.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check | The video is from Maharashtra's Nanded and not from Kerala as claimed.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video of a classroom, where burqa-clad women can be seen sitting on one side and young men on the other side with a wall in between, is going viral on the internet as from Kerala.

What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user '@ssaratht' shared the clip with a caption that said, "This is Kerala, 100% literacy state, but no one wants to talk about this injustice, including secular Hindus."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The above post had gained over five thousand views on the platform. You can view archives of similar claims here, here, and here.

What is the truth?: The video actually shows students studying at an institute in Maharashtra's Nanded. This makes the viral claim false.

Also ReadVideo of Women With Brooms Falsely Shared as Anti-BJP Protest in West Bengal

How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video.

  • This led us to the same visuals shared on an Instagram handle called 'aamersrs_mos_academy'.

  • It was posted on 10 October with a caption that said "Guidance lecture. #education #mosacademy #nanded #islamic #deen #duniya #aakhira #coaching.

  • For the unversed, Nanded is a city located in Maharashtra.

About the account: We noticed that the user identified themself as 'Aamer Srs' and his bio indicated that he was the director of an institute in Nanded named 'MOS Academy'.

  • We have reached out to the user for his inputs and this report will be updated as and when a response is received.

The user identified themself as 'Aamer Srs'.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

Conclusion: Evidently, this video of a segregated classroom is from Maharashtra and not Kerala as claimed.

Also ReadFact-Check: Rahul Gandhi Blamed PM Modi for Eagles Flying? No, Video Is Clipped!

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT