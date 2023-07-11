CGI Video of Man 'Falling Into' a Puddle Goes Viral as Real Amid Heavy Rains

The video is animated, showing a man falling into a puddle.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing a man falling into a puddle is going viral on social media platforms.
What are the users saying?: In light of the heavy rainfalls in North India, worried social media users have advised others to be careful while walking on waterlogged roads.
An archive of the post can be found here.
(Archives of similar posts can be found here, here and here.)
This video has been posted by many accounts including Vinod Sharma, the political editor at Hindustan Times.
What is the truth?: The video neither recent nor real. It has been created with the help of Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) tools and is not a real instance of a person falling into a puddle.
The video has been posted time and again since 2020.
How did we find out?: We examined the video closely and noted a few anomalies.
The person in the video did not attempt to save himself from the fall.
The person's hand gesture remains the same throughout the video.
The circles in the picture below indicate the stationary gesture of the person.
We compared the frames from the beginning of the video till the end.
We also noticed that the puddle did not make any splash, as it should have, in case someone or something fell into it.
To check whether such movements can be edited using tools, we came across a YouTube tutorial.
A video titled: "After Effects Tutorial: Falling into Water Puddle" illustrated techniques using applications like Adobe to edit such effects.
Conclusion: This video is created using CGI to show a man falling and then disappearing into a puddle. It has been circulating the internet since 2020 and is not related to the recent rains in North India.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)