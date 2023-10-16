Old Clip of London Rathayatra Goes Viral as 'Americans Converting Into Hinduism'

Fact-Check: An old video showing London Rathayatra is going viral with false claims.
A video showing a massive crowd chanting ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ on the streets is going viral on social media to claim that it shows “seven lakh American citizens converting into Hinduism.
How did we find out the truth?: We couldn't find any credible reports about several people from the USA converting into Hindu religion.
Next, we noticed the video frame by frame and found the flag of United Kingdom in the background.
We also noticed a religious chariot in the middle of the road.
Taking a cue, we performed a reverse image search along with some relevant keywords and found several old videos from 2022 of Rathayatra in London.
These videos were uploaded in September 2022.
We also compared the viral video with the YouTube videos and found similarities.
The video is from 2022.
The video is from London, UK.
We found the street name as Haymarket and Cockspur Street in the YouTube video and decided to look it up on Google maps.
We were able to geolocate the exact location where the procession took place.
The street view also shows the UK flag hoisted at Haymarket Hotel, London.
We have also reached out to ISKCON London for their confirmation, the story would be update once we receive a response.
Conclusion: An old video showing London Rathayatra is going viral to falsely claim that around seven lakh Americans converted into Hindu religion.
