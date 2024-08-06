No, Viral Pic Doesn’t Show People Setting Liton Das’ House on Fire in Bangladesh

advertisement
Amidst the political turmoil in Bangladesh, a set of images is being shared on social media platforms with a claim that they show Bangladeshi cricketer Liton Das' house being recently set on fire by protestors as he belongs to the Hindu community.
What have users said?: Those sharing the images have uploaded them with a caption saying, "He is Liton Das, a Bangladeshi cricketer. He is a national Hero of Bangladesh. His house was set on fire by Islamists. This is the condition of an elite Hindu of Bangladesh. Just imagine the condition of common Hindus. #SaveBangladeshiHindus."
The post had garnered over three lakh views on the platform. More archives of similar claims can be viewed here, here, here, and here.
Is this claim true?: The image in the viral post actually shows former Bangladeshi cricket team captain and Member of Parliament (MP) Mashrafe Mortaza's house being set on fire.
How did we find out?: On performing a reverse image search using the help of Google Lens, we came across a news report published in 'United News of Bangladesh'.
The report said that several people had vandalised and set fire to the house of Mortaza, who served as an MP from Narail-2 constituency.
These people had also set fire to the houses of the district Awami League general secretary as well as the district parishad chairman.
News report: Dhaka Tribune, in its report, mentioned that miscreants vandalised and set fire to the house of Mortaza. It added that some of them had also attacked the residence of Shamim Osman, who is the MP of Narayanganj-4 constituency.
The report also carried another image of Mortaza's house from a different angle.
Team WebQoof found visuals of Mortaza's house being set on fire on the official YouTube channel of Prothom Alo - a daily in Bangladesh.
The post has been shared on 5 August and its title when translated to English said, "Mashrafe's house was attacked and vandalized in Narail Mashrafe Bin Mortaza Narail."
Conclusion: It is clear that the image does not show people setting Liton Das' house on fire.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)