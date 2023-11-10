Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019BTS of a Lebanese Short Film Goes Viral as Palestinians 'Faking Injuries'

BTS of a Lebanese Short Film Goes Viral as Palestinians 'Faking Injuries'

This video shows a Lebanese short film being short in support of Palestine.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check: A video from a Lebanese short film about Palestine is going viral to claim that it is a real footage from Palestine where people are 'faking their injuries'.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: A video from a Lebanese short film about Palestine is going viral to claim that it is a real footage from Palestine where people are 'faking their injuries'.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

A video showing a cameraperson following a director's instructions and recording a scene is going viral on the internet.

The claim states that this clip shows Palestinians 'faking injuries' after the Israeli bombings.

  • A trending hashtag, 'Pallywood', was also tagged in the claim, the term insinuates that people of Gaza and Palestine are 'faking' their sufferings and losses.

What does the video show?: The clip shows a child 'covered' in blood, being treated on a stretcher.

  • Another scene shows civilians holding pro-Palestine protests where Red Crescent workers can be seen running to a scene to rescue somebody.

  • The later half of the video shows a makeup artist applying makeup on a child to depict blood and injuries.

An archive can be seen here.

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

Who shared this claim?: The claim shared by Ofir Gendelman, Israeli Prime Minister's spokesperson to the Arab world, had garnered over 17.1 million views on X (formerly Twitter) at the time of writing this story.

Also ReadBTS of Film Showing an ‘Injured Boy’ Falsely Linked to Israel-Hamas Conflict

What's the truth?: The video shows behind the scenes from a Lebanese short film, The Reality, which portrays the difficulties faced by Palestinians during the time of war.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on a group image posted at the end of the video and this led us to an Instagram post of a Lebanese actor Rami Jardali.

  • This same image was used as a thumbnail for one of the reels posted by the actor and it was shared on 29 October.

  • The video matched with the viral video and the caption mentioned 'Backstage Reality'.

The video was shared by a Lebanese actor.

  • The same account also posted a short film titled 'The Reality' which showed the same scenes as seen in the viral video.

  • The caption tagged the director of the short film, Mahmoud Ramzi who had also uploaded the entire short film on his account.

  • 'The Reality' was shared on 28 October.

  • He had also shared a video on his account in collaboration with a Canadian content creator Amira Mehailia where they dismiss the viral claims.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We have also reached out to Ramzi, the story would be updated once we receive a response.

Conclusion: A video showing a shoot of a Lebanese short film about Palestine is going viral to claim that it is real footage from Palestine where people are 'faking their injuries'.

Also ReadBTS Footage of Awareness Video Falsely Shared as ‘Palestinians Faking Injuries'

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT