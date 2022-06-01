This Video Doesn't Show KK Being Rushed to the Hospital, It Is a Day Old

Merely hours after singer Krishnakumar Kunnath – popularly known as KK – passed away after his last live performance in Kolkata on Tuesday, 31 May, videos from his last two concerts held in the city started going viral.

One of the videos, in which the singer can be seen being escorted out of a room by a group of people, was shared by many with a claim that it showed KK being "rushed to the hospital from the venue."