Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Muslims Attacking Kolhapur Temple Priests? No!

A video showing a group of people assaulting each other, with some wearing white dhotis throwing coconuts at people, is being widely shared on social media.

The claim: The video is being shared with text which claims, "Approximately 20 priests present at the Kolhapur Mahalakshmi Temple smashed coconuts on the heads of a "desert gang" who had brought beef, chanted "Allah Akbar," and attempted to hurl the meat at the devotees...."u