No, Saudi Arabia Didn't Gift Cristiano Ronaldo Gold-Plated Sports Bike

Fact-check: Saudi Arabia Didn't Gift Cristiano Ronaldo Gold-Plated Sports Bike
A video of a revamped sport motorcycle, Suzuki Hayabusa, is going viral on social media with a claim that the government of Saudi Arabia gifted Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo this bike.
Who shared this?: Along with several social media users, the former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, also shared the video with the same claim.
How did we find out the truth?:
We looked for news reports on the Saudi Arabia gifting Ronaldo a gold-plated bike but could not find any reports.
We noticed an Instagram handle written on a poster at the end of the video and it read '@faisal_abu_sara'.
This was seen in the viral video.
On checking this profile, we found out that Saudi Arabia-based person named Faisal Abu Sara owned this bike in the viral video.
The bike seen on his profile matched the number plate and model of the bike seen in the viral video.
The number plates of both the bikes matched.
Furthermore, we saw the name 'THE STORM' imprinted on both bikes.
The bike was named 'The Storm'.
He had revamped his bike and won an award for custom sports bike.
We contacted the real owner of this bike: We spoke to Faisal who dismissed the viral claims and said that this is fake news.
He added, "This bike is owned by me and it is 24 carat gold plating."
Conclusion: Clearly, there is no truth in Saudi Arabia's government gifting Ronaldo a gold-plated bike.
