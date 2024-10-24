Did Europe Release a Poster Labelling Israeli PM Netanyahu ‘Terrorist’? No!

advertisement
A video showing King Charles III unveiling a poster which labels Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a terrorist is going viral on social media platforms.
What have users said?: Those sharing the video have captioned it saying, "Europe declared Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu an international terrorist. A big poster of this was unveiled yesterday. Do viral world wide (sic)."
Is this claim true?: No, the video has been altered to add the poster labelling Israeli PM Netanyahu as a terrorist. The original one showed King Charles III unveiling a portrait of his own in May of this year.
How did we find that out?: While it became clear that the viral video was edited when we went through it. However, we performed a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video to find the original source.
This directed us to similar visuals published on 15 May 2024 on a YouTube channel named 'WKYCChannel3'.
It was titled, "King Charles unveils his first portrait since coronation at Buckingham Palace."
This showed that the viral video was indeed altered to add the poster of Israeli PM Netanyahu.
A longer version of the clip from the same event was posted on the official YouTube channel of 'The Royal Family'.
The video was shared on 14 May and its description mentioned, "King Charles has unveiled the first completed official portrait of himself since The Coronation, painted by renowned artist Jonathan Yeo."
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral video has been edited to mislead the viewers.
