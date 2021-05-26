Only Dr Anas Mujahid’s Kin Got Aid From Delhi Govt? False Claim!

(Source: Photo altered by The Quint)
A claim has gone viral on the internet, which says that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had given financial aid of Rs 1 crore to only Dr Anas Mujahid’s family even when several COVID warriors have lost their lives in the COVID pandemic.
Anas, a 26-year-old resident doctor in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at Delhi’s GTB hospital, lost his life due to COVID-19 on 9 May.
The Quint’s WebQoof found out that the claim is misleading as the Delhi government has provided financial assistance to families of several COVID-19 warriors belonging to different communities since the pandemic began.
CLAIM
Major Surendra Poonia shared a tweet and wrote, “घटिया और शर्मनाक. IMA के मुताबिक़ दिल्ली उन राज्यों में है जहाँ कोरोना से सबसे ज़्यादा डॉक्टरों की मृत्यु हुई है. लेकिन केजरीवाल में सिर्फ़ Dr अनस के परिवार को 1 Cr की सहायता राशि दी. बाक़ी डॉक्टरों के परिवारों को क्यों नहीं ? मरने वालों में भी अंतर सिर्फ़ केजरीवाल ही कर सकता है.”
(Translated: Cheap and embarrassing. According to the IMA, Delhi is among those states where most doctors have died due to COVID-19. But Kejriwal has given financial aid of Rs 1 crore only to the family of Dr Anas. Why not to families of other doctors? Only Kejriwal can find differences among the dead.)
He shared the same claim on Facebook and Twitter, with the latter garnering over 3,300 retweets at the time of writing this article.
Several social media users furthered the claim on Facebook and Twitter. This includes advocate Ashwini Upadhyay and user Rishi Bagree . Archived links of the posts can be found here, here, here, and here.
The post can be viewed here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We searched for news reports to find out whether the Delhi government had provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to families of other deceased COVID doctors.
We came across several news reports mentioning that the Delhi government had provided financial assistance to the families of deceased COVID warriors in multiple instances. Here’s a look at some of them from this year.
There are other instances of the CM providing cash assistance of Rs 1 crore to the families of COVID-19 warriors as well. The following are the beneficiaries who received it in 2020.
On 1 April 2020, Kejriwal announced that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government will give Rs 1 crore as financial assistance to the families of healthcare personnel if they lose their lives while dealing with COVID cases.
Clearly, some social media users shared a false claim, giving a communal colour where, in reality, financial assistance was given to families of all COVID-19 warriors by the Delhi government, irrespective of their communities or backgrounds.
Published: 26 May 2021,08:43 PM IST