Fact-Check: Clipped Video From Telangana Shared With a False Communal Spin

A video of the inauguration of the collector's office in Telangana's Nirmal district, with the Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and district collector Varun Reddy, has gone viral. In the video, the two can be seen offering prayers as per the Islamic traditions.

What is the claim?: Those sharing the video have claimed that it shows the 'Islamization of India' as Islamic rituals were followed during the inauguration ceremony of the collector's office.