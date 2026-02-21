Fact-Check: Old Clip of KCR on Burj Khalifa Viral as Recent Birthday Tribute

Following former Chief Minister of Telangana, Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR )'s birthday on 17 February, a video is being shared on social media claiming that the Burj Khalifa in Dubai showcased the politician's image along with the phrases “Jai Telangana” and “Jai Hind” to celebrate the occasion.

Those claiming noted that KCR was honoured at this level in Dubai.