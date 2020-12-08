Kanhaiya Kumar’s Clip ‘Confessing’ to Islam Conversion is Edited

The viral clip begins at the time stamp 12:03 in the longer video. However, it leaves out the context that Kumar was referring Abul Kalam Azad’s speech at Jama Masjid, not confessing to being a Muslim himself.

At time stamp 11:50, Kumar says, “Nation’s first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad made an argument at Jama Masjid that this nation belongs to all of us. We won’t go somewhere, just because someone tells us to. Our blood and sweat is mixed with this nation’s soil. Our ancestry is connected to this nation. All of us did not walk from Arab, we were brought up here...”