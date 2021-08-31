People Beating Man in Video From Haryana Aren't From Bajrang Dal

A video showing a man being beaten by a group of people is being shared on several social media platforms with users claiming that the incident took place in Haryana's Mewat and the people beating the man belong to the Bajrang Dal.

However, the incident took place in Hamida in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar on 12 August. Further, Satpal, in-charge of Hamida police station and a local reporter told us that the accused are not from Bajrang Dal and that it was a matter of personal enmity.

Meanwhile, Amir Alvi, uncle of Sahil Alvi (the man seen in viral video), too, denied the link between accused and Bajrang Dal.