Old, Unrelated Image Shared as Israeli Settlers Targeting a Palestinian Child

An image showing several men pulling a person is being circulated on the internet to claim that it shows Israeli settlers trying to "tear a Palestinian child apart."
Those sharing the image have uploaded with a caption that said, "This is Zionism. Settlers trying to tear a Palestinian child apart."
What is the truth?: The image could be traced back to September 2009 and reportedly shows Israeli settlers pulling a fellow settler when some policemen tried to drag away the latter.
What led us to the truth?: Using the help of Google Lens, we performed a reverse image search and found the same image available on stock image website named 'Getty Images'.
The image was uploaded in September 2009.
It was captioned, "Israeli settlers try to pull a fellow settler as he is dragged away by border policemen during clashes at the entrance to the illegal outpost of Havat Gilad, west of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, after Israeli police tried to confiscate a truck containing material to build a new house on September 13, 2009..."
When we zoomed into the image, it was clear that people were seen pulling a man and not a child as claimed.
The image was uploaded on 13 September 2009.
Conclusion: It is clear that this image is old and is being shared with a false claim.
