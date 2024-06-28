Old, Unrelated Image Shared as Israeli Settlers Targeting a Palestinian Child

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old, Unrelated Image Shared as Israeli Settlers Targeting a Palestinian Child

We found that the image has been online since 2009 and not recent as claimed.
Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check | The image is old and is being shared with a false claim.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

An image showing several men pulling a person is being circulated on the internet to claim that it shows Israeli settlers trying to "tear a Palestinian child apart."

Those sharing the image have uploaded with a caption that said, "This is Zionism. Settlers trying to tear a Palestinian child apart."

An archive of the post can be found here.

The post had garnered over three lakh views on the platform, when this report was being written. More archives of similar claims can be viewed here, here, and here.

What is the truth?: The image could be traced back to September 2009 and reportedly shows Israeli settlers pulling a fellow settler when some policemen tried to drag away the latter.

What led us to the truth?: Using the help of Google Lens, we performed a reverse image search and found the same image available on stock image website named 'Getty Images'.

  • The image was uploaded in September 2009.

  • It was captioned, "Israeli settlers try to pull a fellow settler as he is dragged away by border policemen during clashes at the entrance to the illegal outpost of Havat Gilad, west of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, after Israeli police tried to confiscate a truck containing material to build a new house on September 13, 2009..."

  • When we zoomed into the image, it was clear that people were seen pulling a man and not a child as claimed.

The image was uploaded on 13 September 2009.

Conclusion: It is clear that this image is old and is being shared with a false claim.

