Old Video Shared as Recent Incident of Israeli Forces Beating a Palestinian Girl

A video of several armed men beating a young girl is being shared with a claim that it shows Israeli armed forces recently assaulting a 12-year-old Palestinian girl in Jerusalem.
The claim is being shared in the backdrop of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
What have users said?: Those sharing the video have said, "Footage taken yesterday shows a contingent of heavily armed Israeli police officers brutally assaulting a 12-year-old girl at the Bab Al Amud Plaza in occupied Jerusalem."
How did we find out?: We performed a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video and came across the same one uploaded on an Instagram handle named 'eye.on.palestine.'
The video was uploaded on 28 February 2022 and was captioned, "#Palestine | Israeli soldiers brutally beating a 12-year-old Palestinian girl in Damascus Gate area in the occupied city of Jerusalem."
Interview of the minor: On going through the Instagram page, we found a video of the minor talking about how she was attacked at the Damascus Gate.
The minor was identified as Iman Kiswani. According to the caption, the video was taken after Kiswani was released from the detention center.
The caption also carried a translated quote that said, "I have no idea how they attacked me at the instant I entered Damascus Gate, many of them attack and beat me."
We also found that the video also carried footage from a different angle which showed the instance when Kiswani was attacked.
News reports: A keyword search led us to a video posted on the official YouTube channel of Al Jazeera English.
The video was uploaded on 1 March 2022 and reportedly showed visuals of a young girl getting injured after being hit in the face with a stun grenade by Israeli forces.
At around the 0:31 timestamp, one can also see the viral video playing.
According to the video, the incident happened when people had gathered to celebrate a Muslim holiday.
A report published in Times of Israel said that thousands of Palestinians had gathered in the Old City to celebrate al-Israa wa al-Mira.
According to the police, Palestinians had "chanted incitement and threw stones and bottles at police on the scene."
The report further said that around 25 Palestinians and four police officers were injured during the clashes.
Conclusion: An old video is being falsely shared as a recent incident of Israeli forces beating a Palestinian girl in Jerusalem.
