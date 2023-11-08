Old Image of Injured Journalist Falsely Linked To Ongoing Israel-Hamas War

An image of a woman with a bandaged face is being shared to claim that it shows a journalist named Hana Mahameed reporting after being hit in the face by an Israeli grenade in east Jerusalem.

What have users said?: People sharing the viral image have said, "Journalist Hana Mahameed back on screen after being hit in face by an ISRAELI GRENADE in East Jersualem. Was Hamas hiding in her face? (sic)."