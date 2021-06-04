Religious Bias in Kolkata’s Islamia Hospital? Viral Claim is False

A viral claim on social media states that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has opened Islamia Hospital in Kolkata that is admitting only Muslim patients and only Muslim doctors can work at the facility.

However, we found that the hospital has been in existence since 1926 and it was closed down five years ago for renovation. It was reopened on 30 May. Anybody, irrespective of their religion, can go to the hospital for treatment, the organisation handling the appointment of Islamia Hospital’s doctors told The Quint’s WebQoof team. Further, doctors from different communities work at the hospital.