No, This Video Does Not Show a Real Incident of ISIS Selling Women in Market

Fact-Check | The video is actually from a street play and does not show a real incident.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An archive of the post can be found here.
What is the truth?: The video is from a street play named 'The Unheard Screams Of The Ezidkhan Angels' and was shot in Iraq.
How did we find that out?: We performed a Google Lens search and found an old Instagram post that carried the same video. It was shared on 7 May 2023 by an account named 'skykurdish'.
The post's caption mentioned another Instagram account called '@aryan.rafiq.artway'.
The post was shared on 7 May 2023.
On checking Rafiq's handle, we found a video uploaded on 3 August 2023 that showed similar visuals as the viral clip.
The caption of the video mentioned that it was a live performance named 'The Unheard Screams Of The Ezidkhan Angels' that was performed on 7 March 2023.
It also carried the names of people who were seen in the video and carried a hashtag that said '#erbil'.
Comparing the visuals: Team WebQoof compared several keyframes from the viral video to the longer clip shared by Rafiq on Instagram and found that both of them are from the same performance.
A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.
Actor seen in the viral video: On going through the names mentioned in the cast, we found an Instagram handle of the person named 'Sami Al- Ali'.
On comparing pictures of Ali with the long-haired person seen in the viral video, we found that it was him who played the character.
It is clear that it was Ali, who was seen in the viral video.
Geolocating the place: A further search on Rafiq's account helped us to locate the place where the performance was shot. The location was identified as 'Erbil Citadel' in Iraq.
We found a photo on Google Maps from the location captured in 2020, that carried some similarities as the viral video.
A comparison highlights the similar structure in both visuals.
We have reached out to Rafiq on their Instagram handle and this report will be updated if and when we receive a response.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video is being shared with a misleading claim as it is from a street play and does not show a real incident.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)