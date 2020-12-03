Is This Banner From Recent Farmers’ Protest? No, It’s From 2018

An image from a 2018 protest is being shared by several social media users on Facebook and Twitter and is being falsely linked to the ongoing farmers’ protests. However, we found out that the image is from the Kisan Mukti March that was organised in Delhi in 2018.
CLAIM
The banner in the viral image reads: “न मोदी, न योगी, न जय श्री राम, देश पर राज करेगा मज़दूर-किसान!!”
(Translated: Neither Modi, nor Yogi, nor Jai Shri Ram, labourers and farmers will rule the country.)
The image is being share to take a dig at the protesting farmers.
The image has been widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar narrative.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
A keyword search on Facebook using the words mentioned in the viral poster led us to a post shared on 1 December 2018, which carried the same viral image.
The image shows flags of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), however, we couldn’t find the image on its Facebook page.
We, then, searched on Twitter using the same keywords and came across a tweet shared in 2018 that showed the same slogan and attributed it to All India Kisan Mahasabha (AIKM).
Taking a clue from here, we searched the Facebook page of AIKM and found that the organisation had uploaded an image of the viral poster in December 2018.
The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) had organised Kisan Mukti March in 2018.
The Quint’s WebQoof team had debunked another image showing NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar from the same protest which was being falsely shared as a recent one.
Evidently, an old image was revived to falsely link with the ongoing protests against the contentious farm laws.
