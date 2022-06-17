Not a Poster, That's an Edited Image from 2015 Iranian Film 'Muhammed'

In the backdrop of the Nupur Sharma-Prophet Muhammad row, a photo of a film poster which shows a man prostrating over a child, with the title as 'Muhammed', is being shared on social media, claiming that it shows the poster of a new film based on the life of the Prophet.

Some users have shared the image showing support to Nupur Sharma and stating that the Prophet was a married to a much younger Aisha, repeating the claims about her age.

However, we found that the image is edited. The original poster shows an image of the universe. And, the other picture was taken by a photographer Omar Shekoo in 2019. It showed Eid prayers at the Al-Tawheed mosque in Cairo, Egypt.