Clip of Indira Gandhi Not Answering a Question About Emergency Is AI-Generated

The video is an AI-generated one and doesn't show an authentic interview of former PM Indira Gandhi.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated video of former PM Indira Gandhi is being shared to falsely claim that she was unable to answer a journalist's question about the Emergency.</p></div>
i

An AI-generated video of former PM Indira Gandhi is being shared to falsely claim that she was unable to answer a journalist's question about the Emergency.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

A video claiming to show an interview of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, where a journalist asks her a question about the Emergency is being shared on social media.

What does he say?: In the video, the unidentified journalist purportedly asks her, "आपातकाल लगा कर आप ने किसका लोकतंत्र बचाया था? देश का या अपनी कुर्सी का? इंदिरा जी, जवाब दीजिए."

[Translation: By imposing the Emergency, whose democracy did you save? The country's or your own position? Indira ji, please answer.]

  • Since the clip ends here, social media users, including Bharatiya Janata Party Haryana's state head for social media Arun Yadav, shared it saying that Gandhi had no response to the question.

An archived version of this video can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(More posts by people sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is an AI-generated one and doesn't show a real interview of Gandhi's.

How do we know?: We ran the question asked by the reporter as a keyword search on Google,

  • We saw that there were no credible sources sharing any reports or videos about this incident.

  • When we ran the caption in the claim as a keyword search, we noticed that each result we saw was no more than a week old, which is odd for a video of a former prime minister's interview.

The video is recent.

(Source: Google/Altered by The Quint)

  • On careful observation, we noticed that Gandhi's face in the video looked different than what she actually looked like.

  • On comparing this video with an actual photo of Gandhi's, one can see that they are not the same.

One can see that Gandhi's face is slightly different in the viral video.

(Source: X/NDTV/Altered by The Quint

  • Because of the mismatch, we ran the video through Hive Moderation's AI-generated content detection tool.

  • It showed us a 99.9 percent likelihood of the video being an AI-generated one.

The tool classified it as an AI-generated video.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

  • We also checked the audio track in the claim on Hiya's Deepfake Voice Detector, which gave it an authenticity score of one out of 100, labelling it as a deepfake.

The tool gave it a very low authenticity score.

(Source: Hiya/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to falsely claim that former PM Indira Gandhi was unable to respond to a question about the Emergency.

Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

