Fact-Check: Video From USA Falsely Shared as Indian Navy Training Underwater

Fact-check: A video from USA is being falsely shared as a clip of Indian Navy training underwater.
(Photo: The Quint)
A video showing a group of men training underwater while their hands and legs are tied up is going viral on social media with a claim that it shows the training behind the Indian Navy.
An archive can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: We checked Indian Navy's official social media handles but could not find this viral video shared by them.
Then we performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and this led us to an Instagram post carrying the same video.
This was shared by 'House of Highlights' a page sharing sports content on 11 July 2023.
The caption credited the video to Deep End Fitness, an organisation which trains military candidates or civilians for underwater fitness.
Their official Instagram page had shared the viral video on 29 May 2023.
The caption mentioned about Happy Memorial Day Weekend.
These training sessions are conducted in the USA.
We have reached out to them to get more context about the viral video and the story will be updated once we receive a response.
Conclusion: A video from USA is being falsely shared as a clip of Indian Navy training underwater.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)