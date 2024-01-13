Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of Cab Driver Threatening Passengers in Bali Shared as One From Maldives

Video of Cab Driver Threatening Passengers in Bali Shared as One From Maldives

This video is from Bali and shows a cab driver trying to extort money from travellers.
Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check: This video is from Bali and not Maldives. 

|

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video is from Bali and not Maldives.&nbsp;</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

A video of a person driving a car with two female voices in the background saying ‘Let us out of the car, we’ll pay you” is being shared on social media platforms.

What is the claim?: Amid the India-Maldives row, users sharing the video claimed that it is from the Maldives, insinuating that it is an unsafe country for women. The claim also said that "girls should avoid going there."

An archive of the post can be found here

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: The claim is false as the video is from Bali, Indonesia.

  • It shows a cab driver threatening two American travellers with a knife to extort an exorbitant amount of money.

Also ReadNo, This Image Does Not Show a Young Girl Who Was Found Dead in Maldives

How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on them.

  • We came across a news report by The Independent from 10 January about tourists threatened by a taxi driver with a knife in “row over fare.”

  • The report included screenshots as its cover image that matched with the frames of the viral video.

  • Swipe right to see the similarities.

Here are the similarities between the two frames. 

Here are the similarities between the two frames. 

  • The report noted that the two women were travelling through Kuta, a beach destination in the island's southern region. They proposed to pay the driver 50,000 Indonesian Rupiah for the ride, but he demanded $50, equivalent to 776,910 Indonesian Rupiah.

  • It also noted that one of the passengers tried asking for help by banging on the car’s window however the driver tried to “strike her.” Later, he reached for the knife and made “throat-cutting gestures.”

  • According to Vietnamese newspaper VN Express, “The police are set to charge the suspect with extortion and threat under the Criminal Code with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.”

  • The Indonesian Police's statement read that the incident took place on 2 January and the cab driver was currently in their custody.

Conclusion: The video is being falsely shared as one from the Maldives to create a false narrative amid the diplomatic row. However, this video is from Bali.

Also ReadFact-Check: Unrelated Images Peddled as Visuals From Andaman & Nicobar Islands
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT