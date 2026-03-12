Was an Indian Man Named Nitin Mohan Recently Arrested in Bahrain? A Fact-Check

advertisement
What did users say?: Social media users have shared the photo with a caption that said, "Urgent: Bahraini authorities have arrested an Indian telecommunications engineer named Nitin Mohan on charges of leaking sensitive data to the Israeli Mossad agency."
What are the facts?: There is no available evidence to prove that an Indian man named 'Nitin Mohan' has been arrested in Bahrain. Moreover, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also termed the viral claim as fake.
How did we find that out?: We noticed that the shape of the individual's eyes appeared different.
The other glaring anomaly was that the handcuffs appeared to be merging with the black background.
These findings raised doubts about the authenticity of the viral image.
No news reports: On looking for such a development, we did not come across any credible news reports or information available in the public domain. It should be noted that if such an arrest was indeed made, then it would have received significant national and international media coverage.
Other recent arrests in Bahrain: As per the official website of the country's Police Media Center, around four Bahrainis were arrested for espionage activities. The update that was shared on 12 March further mentioned that a fifth accused was still at large.
A news piece shared on 11 March said that six people were arrested for posting videos that showed the aftermath of the Iranian aggression. Their nationalities were not identified.
As per an update shared on 9 March, five Pakistanis and one Bangladeshi were arrested for filming and publishing videos related to the Iranian aggression.
None of these 16 arrested individuals were Indian or named Nitin Mohan.
MEA debunks the claim: The official X handle of MEA's fact-checking wing, too, clarified that the viral claim was fake. The post shared on 10 March said, "Fake News Alert! This is Fake News. Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims on social media!."
Conclusion: Evidently, the claim about an Indian telecom engineer named 'Nitin Mohan' being arrested in Bahrain for leaking information to Israel is false.
