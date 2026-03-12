AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as Indian Man Detained For Espionage in Iran

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as Indian Man Detained For Espionage in Iran

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows an Indian national being detained in Tehran.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
A video is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows an Indian national being detained in Tehran.  

(Source:X/Altered by The Quint)

A video showing a man being detained by police officers, while he can be heard asking them to let him go, is making the rounds on social media platforms as a recent incident from Iran.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows an Indian national being detained in Tehran on the suspicion of conducting espionage operations.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage of a man being detained by the Iranian security forces.

How did we find out the truth?: We carefully observed the video and noticed that the window frame of the car's door, which is visible in the first half of the video, appears to disappear in the second half.

The window frame is clearly visible in the first picture, while it appears to have disappeared in the second image 

(Source:X/Screenshot)

  • Since this error is typically seen in AI-generated content, we submitted the video to different AI-generated content detectors.

  • We passed the video through the DeepFake-O-Meter tool, which showed that the viral clip was generated using AI.

Here are the results of the DeepFake-O-Meter

(Source:DeepFake-O-Meter/Screenshot)

We ran it through another AI-detection tool, Hive Moderation, which showed that the video is 90.7 percent likely to be AI-generated.

Here is the result from Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive Moderation/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared with false claims that it is of an Indian national being detained in Tehran.

