AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as Indian Man Detained For Espionage in Iran

A video showing a man being detained by police officers, while he can be heard asking them to let him go, is making the rounds on social media platforms as a recent incident from Iran.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows an Indian national being detained in Tehran on the suspicion of conducting espionage operations.
How did we find out the truth?: We carefully observed the video and noticed that the window frame of the car's door, which is visible in the first half of the video, appears to disappear in the second half.
Since this error is typically seen in AI-generated content, we submitted the video to different AI-generated content detectors.
We passed the video through the DeepFake-O-Meter tool, which showed that the viral clip was generated using AI.
We ran it through another AI-detection tool, Hive Moderation, which showed that the video is 90.7 percent likely to be AI-generated.
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared with false claims that it is of an Indian national being detained in Tehran.
