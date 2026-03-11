No, This Video Doesn’t Show Iran Recently Striking a Hotel in Bahrain

advertisement
A video which appears to show a drone striking a building is being circulated on social media platforms with a claim that it shows Iran's attack on a hotel located in Bahrain.
What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) handle named 'Tehran Times' shared the clip with a caption that said, "#BREAKING Iran carried out a successful drone strike on a hotel in Bahrain which was residing the US military personnel."
Is the claim true?: No, the video dates back to January and reportedly shows a Russian drone striking a residential building in Ukraine's Kyiv.
How did we find that out?: On performing a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we found the same visuals uploaded on 9 January.
Its caption when translated to English loosely translated to, "One of the horrific moments of the strike on the high-rise building in Kyiv is the Pozniaky neighborhood, which suffered the most during the night attack."
Other sources: We noticed that the video carried a watermark that said "КАШТАН news". Taking this as a hint, we searched on YouTube and found that the same video was uploaded on a channel with the same name.
It was posted on 10 January with a title that said, "Jan 9, 2026, Kyiv. We are publishing footage of a Russian drone striking a residential building."
News report: A report published in Reuters said that Russian drones attacked targets located in Kyiv, Ukraine. This led to the death of four people and injured at least 19 others.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being shared with a false context.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)