No, This Video Doesn’t Show Iran Recently Striking a Hotel in Bahrain

The video dated back to January, which predates the recent developments in West Asia.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
A video which appears to show a drone striking a building is being circulated on social media platforms with a claim that it shows Iran's attack on a hotel located in Bahrain.

What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) handle named 'Tehran Times' shared the clip with a caption that said, "#BREAKING Iran carried out a successful drone strike on a hotel in Bahrain which was residing the US military personnel."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The post had recorded over 38 thousand views on the platform. You can view other similar claims here, here, and here.

Is the claim true?: No, the video dates back to January and reportedly shows a Russian drone striking a residential building in Ukraine's Kyiv.

How did we find that out?: On performing a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we found the same visuals uploaded on 9 January.

  • Its caption when translated to English loosely translated to, "One of the horrific moments of the strike on the high-rise building in Kyiv is the Pozniaky neighborhood, which suffered the most during the night attack."

Other sources: We noticed that the video carried a watermark that said "КАШТАН news". Taking this as a hint, we searched on YouTube and found that the same video was uploaded on a channel with the same name.

  • It was posted on 10 January with a title that said, "Jan 9, 2026, Kyiv. We are publishing footage of a Russian drone striking a residential building."

News report: A report published in Reuters said that Russian drones attacked targets located in Kyiv, Ukraine. This led to the death of four people and injured at least 19 others.

The report was published on 9 January.

(Source: Reuters/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being shared with a false context.

