Fact-Check: Video of ‘Artist’ Viral as Pakistani Man Praising India, PM Modi

A video of a man, identifying himself as Asif Zardari from Pakistan, is being shared on the internet as a message from a Pakistani Muslim to Indian Muslims.

What does the man say?: In the viral video, 'Zardari' tells Indian Muslims who are "dreaming of Pakistan" that Indians get to break their Ramadan fasts with dates and have fun, but their Pakistani counterparts have no food in their homes, no fuel in their cars, and their wives are leaving them.