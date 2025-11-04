Did India Get Permanent Membership and ‘Full Veto Power’ at UNSC? No!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Did India Get Permanent Membership and ‘Full Veto Power’ at UNSC? No!

There is no evidence to support the claims in the video, which has been altered using AI.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-manipulated video is being shared to falsely claim that India got permanent membership and full veto power at the United Nations Security Council.</p></div>
An AI-manipulated video is being shared to falsely claim that India got permanent membership and full veto power at the United Nations Security Council.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

A video claiming to show Doordarshan News' Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary talking about India getting permanent membership and 'full veto power' at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is being shared on social media.

  • In the video, Chaudhary talks about External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar interacting with "former American President Donald Trump," telling him that India was not going to take orders.

  • The clip goes on to tell a story about the existing permanent members, apart from the USA, agreeing to make India "a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council with full veto power."

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

At the time of writing this report, this Facebook post had gathered over 64 lakh views and more than 2.5 lakh likes.

The Quint also received a query to verify this claim on our WhatsApp tipline.

(Archived versions of another post sharing this claim can be seen here.)

Is it true?: No, there is no truth the the claim, it is completely false.

  • The audio element in the video was generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

How do we know?: At multiple points in the claim, the voice makes pronunciation errors, as well as a factual error while calling US President Donald Trump a "former" president.

  • A keyword search for 'India permanent seat UNSC' did not show any credible reports or information about India getting the veto power permanent membership at the UNSC.

  • However, as on 4 November 2025, the USA, UK, France, and Russia have all supported India's bid for permanent membership.

Every permanent member except China has backed India's bid.

(Source: NDTV/Screenshot)

  • A section called 'The Right to Veto' on the UNSC's website mentions that only five countries, which got the special status of being "Permanent Member States," had the power to veto a resolution or decision.

  • These countries are China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

There are only five permanent members with veto powers.

(Source: UNSC/Altered by The Quint)

Additionally, Team WebQoof has debunked the claim about India getting a permanent seat or the veto power at the UNSC on two separate occasions, which can be seen here and here.

(Swipe to view.)

We debunked a similar claim on 9 October 2025.

We debunked a similar claim on 30 September 2024.

Is it AI?: We ran the video through AI-generated content detectors, which showed us results pointing towards the audio element being AI-generated.

It was sure the voice was a deepfake.

(Source: Hiya/Screenshot)

The tool called the audio "likely AI-generated."

(Source: Undetectable.ai/Screenshot)

  • Hive Moderation's tool was less confident, giving the audio a 64 percent likelihood of containing AI-generated or deepfake content.

Hive's tool showed lower confidence.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-manipulated video is being shared to claim that India got permanent membership and the veto power at the UNSC.

