Ahmedabad Airport Renamed as Adani Airport? Cong’s Misleading Post

In November 2018, the government had cleared a proposal for managing six AAI-run airports on public-private partnership (PPP) basis. The move to manage the six airports on PPP basis, according to AAI, is part of an initiative to provide world-class infrastructure and services to stakeholders.

The Adani Group won the bids for all the six airports namely Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati.

As per the website of Adani Enterprises, the key particulars of draft concession agreement mention that the term of the agreement is “50 years from the COD (as defined in the Concession Agreement).”

Operations, management and development are included in the scope of the project, the website further states.