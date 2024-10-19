Fact-Check: Misleading Claim Viral That SC Has Banned 'Hum Do Humare Barah' Film

advertisement
The trailer of the film, Hum Do, Hamare Baarah is being shared on social media platforms with claims that the Supreme Court of India (SC) has accepted a petition and banned the film due to its portrayal of the "bitter truth of the Muslim community."
Users have made a communally motivated claim and compared this instance with actor Aamir Khan's film PK, which allegedly "mocked" Hindu religions' Gods and was allowed to be released citing that individuals could choose not to watch the film if they did not like it.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is this true?: The claim is misleading.
The movie encountered legal troubles for supposedly distorting the Quran and insulting Islam. Petitioner Azhar Basha Tamboli lodged a plea with the Bombay High Court (HC) to cancel its approval and halt its distribution.
The petitioners appealed to the SC, which halted the film's release until the Bombay HC issued a final ruling. Afterwards, HC permitted the movie to debut on 21 June once the filmmakers agreed to eliminate specific sections.
What we found: We ran a relevant keyword search on Google and came across a report by The Hindu from 14 June 2024.
The report stated that Tamboli lodged a plea at the Bombay HC to halt the distribution of the film citing reasons for distorting the teaching of the holy Quran and presenting an "Islamophobic view of the community."
The film was set for release on 7 June 2024, after which the HC postponed it to 14 June.
While the HC was deciding its judgement, the petitioners moved the SC which halted the release of the controversial film.
On 19 June, the HC gave permission for the movie "Hamare Baarah" to premiere on 21 June. However, only after certain changes were made to the film by the makers.
They had to silence specific conversations and a verse from the Quran, as well as include two 12-second disclaimers. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had also given its consent to reexamine the film.
Conclusion: A misleading claim is being spread that the SC banned the film "Hum Do Humare Barah" which depicted the Muslim community in a negative light.
