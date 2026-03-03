This Video Doesn’t Show Iran Attacking Israeli ‘Nuclear Reactor Power Plant’

advertisement
A video of a huge explosion taking place in an area is being shared on social media platforms with a claim that it shows the aftermath of Iran's recent attack on the Israeli nuclear power plant.
What did the user say?: The X (formerly Twitter) user named 'Vijay Fan' posted the clip with a caption saying, "BREAKING: Iran attacked Israel's nuclear reactor power plant! #iran #Israel #TelAviv."
What's the truth?: The video dates back to March 2017 and shows a deadly blast at a Ukrainian military ammo warehouse in Balakliya. This simply meant that the viral claim was false.
How did we find that out?: When we conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video, we came across a news report published by Global News that carried the same visuals.
The report was published on 24 March 2017.
It was titled, "Ukraine military clears ammo warehouse in east after deadly blast."
News report: A report published by BBC News said that around 20,000 people were evacuated after a series of explosions took place at a massive arms depot in Ukraine's Balakliya.
The base was used to store thousand of tonnes of ammunition including missiles and artillery weapons.
The rescue teams were overseeing a huge evacuation effort for people living in the city and nearby villages.
Other sources: The same visuals were available on an unverified YouTube channel named 'Sky' on 23 March 2017. Its title when translated to English said, "Balakliya. Explosions. Fire at the ammunition depot. Day 1."
Conclusion: Evidently, the video is old and is being incorrectly linked to the Israel-Iran tensions.
