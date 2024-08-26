Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, Viral Video Does Not Show a Hindu Teacher Being Made to Resign in Bangladesh

No, Viral Video Does Not Show a Hindu Teacher Being Made to Resign in Bangladesh

The video shows Taufiq Islam, a municipal engineer, forced to resign after cigarettes were found in his office.

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: A fake communal angle is being added to share a video where an official is being made to resign in Bangladesh.</p></div>
i

Fact-check: A fake communal angle is being added to share a video where an official is being made to resign in Bangladesh.

(Photo: The Quint)

advertisement

A video showing a a man stapling a pack of cigarette box on another man's shirt is going viral online to claim that it shows Muslim students forcefully making a Hindu teacher resign from their position in Bangladesh.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be viewed here and here.)

What's the truth?: There is no communal angle involved in this incident.

  • The video shows Taufiq Islam, a municipal executive engineer, who was forced to resign after cigarette packs were found in his office.

Also ReadHow Bangladesh Unrest Is Being Used to Spread Anti-Muslim Hatred in India

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google and this led us to a report shared by Bangladeshi news website Bdnews24.

  • This was shared on 21 August and it carried a snapshot from the viral video.

  • The report stated that it a group forced a government official at Chapainawabganj municipality to resign after they found two packs of cigarettes in his office drawer on 19 August.

  • According to the report, the official was identified as Taufiq Islam, an executive engineer with the civic body who is not a Hindu, as claimed.

  • More reports by Bangladeshi media outlets about this incident can be seen here and here.

There is no communal angle involved in this incident.

(Source: Website/Screenshot)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: A fake communal angle is being added to share a video where an official is being made to resign in Bangladesh.

Also ReadVideo Doesn't Show Hindu Prof Being Made to Resign & Recite Quran in Bangladesh

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT