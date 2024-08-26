No, Viral Video Does Not Show a Hindu Teacher Being Made to Resign in Bangladesh

advertisement
A video showing a a man stapling a pack of cigarette box on another man's shirt is going viral online to claim that it shows Muslim students forcefully making a Hindu teacher resign from their position in Bangladesh.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google and this led us to a report shared by Bangladeshi news website Bdnews24.
This was shared on 21 August and it carried a snapshot from the viral video.
The report stated that it a group forced a government official at Chapainawabganj municipality to resign after they found two packs of cigarettes in his office drawer on 19 August.
According to the report, the official was identified as Taufiq Islam, an executive engineer with the civic body who is not a Hindu, as claimed.
More reports by Bangladeshi media outlets about this incident can be seen here and here.
Conclusion: A fake communal angle is being added to share a video where an official is being made to resign in Bangladesh.
