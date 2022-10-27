Help Us Bust Fake News! Support Our Fact-Checking Initiative

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Help Us Bust Fake News! Support Our Fact-Checking Initiative

Our team of fact-checkers work round the clock to identify and debunk misinformation – both online and offline.
Help us fight fake news and support our fact-checking initiative. 

(Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

Creative Director: Zijah Sherwani

Ever thought about the consequences of forwarding fake news? Wondered what could it lead to?

Physical harm, violence, riots, death? Well, that's how big a threat mis/disinformation is.

Over the years, we have seen how false narratives, rumours, and propaganda have led to real world harm.

There are innumerable examples from Delhi riots to farmers’ protest and COVID-19, where we have documented how fake news perpetuated fear and mistrust amongst people, which, in certain cases, led to large-scale violence.

To fight this malaise, we at The Quint work tirelessly to bring you the facts. Our team of fact-checkers work round the clock to track, identify, and debunk misinformation – both online and offline.
While you have been an important part of our fight against fake news since the beginning, doing all this comes at a cost and we need your support. Become a Q-Insider now and help us carry on this important work.

