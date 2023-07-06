Unrelated Images Shared to Claim Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Died in an Accident

Several visuals are being widely shared on social media platforms, along with the claim stating that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), died in a road accident in the United States.

Who all shared it?: Twitter Blue user Dr Vishal Garg (archive here) and Consulting Editor of Zee News Deepak Chaurasia (archive here), among others, shared the image along with the claim.