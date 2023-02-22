Visuals From TV Series Linked to Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

Fact-Check | This picture is from a TV series named 'Game of Thrones' and is unrelated to the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Are these claims valid?: No, the image shows two characters from the fantasy drama series called Game of Thrones.
What led us to the truth?: A simple reverse image search led us to a photo book on Amazon which had the viral image.
It was titled, "The Photography of Game of Thrones, the official photo book of Season 1 to Season 8."
The photo book was published on 5 November 2019.
The viral image could be found on Amazon.
The viral image shows two well-known characters from the show called Jaime Lannister and Cersei Lannister, who played the role of siblings in the show.
The roles were portrayed by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Lena Kathren Headey.
What is the picture about?: The still is from the last season of the show when Tyrion Lannister, portrayed by Peter Dinklage, finds his siblings buried under a pile of stones.
We found a clip from the show uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel.
At around the 1:48 mark, one can see the characters as seen in the viral image.
Details about the show: Game of Thrones is an HBO series which shows members of different noble families fighting each other to become the ruler of the seven kingdoms in the fictional land of Westeros.
The series has been adapted from the book series called 'A Song of Ice and Fire' written by George RR Martin.
Conclusion: This image of two people buried under a pile of stones is from a fantasy drama series and is unrelated to the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
