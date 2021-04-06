No, Former CEC TS Krishnamurthy Did Not Accuse BJP of EVM Hacking

A newspaper clipping claiming the former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) TS Krishnamurthy allegedly said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh by hacking the EVMs with the help of the Election Commission (EC) is doing the rounds on social media.

However, The Quint could trace the report back to a now defunct website called The Daily Graph, which published it in the year 2017. Further, TS Krishnamurthy has himself come out to rubbish the viral quote being attributed to him.