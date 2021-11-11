Simulation Video Shared as Real Flight Passing Under a Bridge in Brazil's Recife

The claims state that it is a real video from Recife, Brazil.
A 23-second video of a passenger plane manoeuvring and passing under a bridge is being shared on social media as real with some claiming that the visuals are from the Via Mangue bridge or Pina bridge on Pina river in Recife, Brazil.
However, we found the video is a digital work that was created using a simulation software. The bridge shown in the video is the Pina bridge in Brazil.
The video is being shared with the claim that the plane made a "risky maneuver" under the Pina bridge in Brazil. The video shared by 'Recife Ordinário' on 29 October has nearly 90,000 views at the time of writing this article.
Using InVid, a video verification tool, we extracted several keyframes from the video and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
A Google reverse image search result led us to a Facebook video posted in a media website called 'Recife Ordinário' that claimed that the video was real. The video posted on 29 October has over 8 lakh views up until now.
The video courtesy was given to 'Vértice Treinamentos', a computer training school.
We visited their Instagram page and found the video posted there as Instagram Reels on 29 October saying that the video was created on the Pina bridge.
In the next Instagram post, they talked about how the video was created using liquid simulation. One of the challenges was "making the engine rock the water", and to make the images real, a combination of techniques was used, the post read.
Clearly, a simulation video is being shared on social media with the claim that it is real and the flight passed under the Pina bridge in Recife.
