Viral Video From 2018 Used to Discredit Ongoing Farmers’ Protest

A video in which a man can be seen sprinkling water on wheat sacks is being massively shared on social media amid the ongoing farmers’ protests. People are claiming that this is a practice adopted by farmers in Punjab who sprinkle water on grains to speed up the rotting process and then sell these grains to distilleries and breweries.

However, the said video is from an incident which took place in 2018 in Haryana’s Fatehabad district. Several news reports also pointed out that the person in the video is not a farmer. The incident allegedly happened at a granary owned by a trader associated with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).