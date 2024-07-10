Marine Le Pen Cried After France Election Result? No, Video Shows Her Laughing

A video of France's National Rally's Marine Le Pen with her face covered by her hand is being shared to claim that she broke down and cried after the election results.

What were the results of France's legislative assembly?: New Popular Front (NFP) won seats 188 seats, Ensemble, the centrist coalition led by France's President Emmanuel Macron won 161 seats and the National Rally (RN) and its allies, led by Le Pen, won 142 seats. However, this has resulted in a hung parliament.