Did RSS Issue a Letter Asking Hindus to Entrap Muslim Girls? No, It's Fake!

A letter purportedly written on the letterhead of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is being circulated on social media to claim that the RSS, which is the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is asking Hindu men to lure Muslim women with the objective of converting them.

What's in the letter?: The 12-point letter details how Hindu men should first befriend Muslim women and then manipulate them to leave Islam and accept Hinduism. It stresses on conversion through conversations about religion, physical intimacy to gain their trust.

The letter also mentions that if anybody wants to convert Muslim women, they can "join a 15-day training course by the Sangh." The said statement has been marked to other organisations like the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Samaj, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Sena, and Hindu Yuva Vahini.